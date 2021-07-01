Southampton latest news: Fresh insight into £20m transfer stance emerges amid Ings reports

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton are not prepared to match Blackburn Rovers' asking price of around £20m for Adam Armstrong, according to Tom Leach of Hampshire Live.

What's the latest Southampton transfer news?

While manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is believed to be keen to bring in a new forward this summer given the lack of depth behind Danny Ings, Armstrong is seemingly viewed as too expensive as things stand.

Indeed, the Saints boss and his recruitment staff are believed to be tracking other forwards of a similar profile who could be cheaper as the transfer window progresses.

Should Saints pay the money for Armstrong?

That will surely depend on Ings' future.

With the England forward in the side, the need for a star striker becomes less of an issue. That's not to say the club shouldn't be looking to strengthen the squad of course but, in a post-pandemic market, paying £20m for someone to act as cover and competition just doesn't seem realistic.

England FINALLY beat Germany at a major tournament! Check out all the reaction to an incredible result on The Football Terrace...

Should an offer come in for Ings, however, moving for Armstrong is a logical idea.

Nobody in the Championship last season contributed more goals to their team's overall total (28 of 46, via WhoScored) and his 4.7 shots per game led the way in the second tier.

Losing Ings, who has carried Southampton's attack for much of his time on the South Coast, would deprive Hasenhuttl of his most effective outlet and, even with the obvious caveat that he's been playing in a lower division in mind, Armstrong has proven he's comfortable in leading the charge.

What's the latest on Danny Ings?

According to a recent report in The Athletic, Manchester City remain keen on the Southampton star should they prove unable to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT recently, former Southampton insider Les Reed mooted Ings as a potential replacement for Kane were he to leave Spurs.

"Danny Ings would be near to the top in terms of accessibility," he said.

"I think it would be an incredibly attractive proposition for Ings because he's going into the last year of his contract. So, potentially, the fee would be reasonable. I think he'd feature highly on their list."

1 of 15 When did Southampton finish as runners' up in the First Division? 1982-83 1981-82 1984-85 1983-84

Last month, Jason Cundy of talkSPORT even went as far as to suggest Ings was too good for Southampton.

“I’m a fan of Danny Ings,” he said.

“I think he is underrated as a striker.

“There is a place for him in a team higher up than Southampton, He’s too good to be playing for a side that is threatened by relegation."

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News