Celtic transfer news: £16m star confirms Parkhead exit

Attacking midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi has confirmed on Instagram that his time at Celtic has come to an end, and he will be returning to Southampton after two years on loan in Scotland.

What's the latest transfer news involving Elyounoussi?

The 26-year-old will return to the club he joined for a reported £16m (BBC Sport) from Basel in 2018.

So far, the player has failed to make a significant impact in the Premier League, making just 19 appearances for the Saints. His failure to hold down a first-team spot lead to a move to Celtic in 2019.

What has Elyounoussi said about his time at Celtic?

Elyounoussi did make an impression in Glasgow, where he helped Celtic to a ninth title in a row and a fourth successive domestic treble. The attacker was effusive in praise on Instagram in an emotional post about what it meant to play for Celtic. He heralded not only his teammates, but also the Celtic support.

"I have shared a dressing room with a fantastic group of players and made friends for life. It has been a pleasure and honour to wear the iconic green and white shirt. I'll take all the good memories with me both domestically and in Europe" he said.

"I want to thank the amazing fans that has been supporting and cheering me since the day I arrived" Elyounoussi concluded.

How did Elyounoussi fare in his time with Celtic?

During his time in Glasgow, the midfielder scored 24 goals in 67 appearances for Celtic. He was particularly useful for the Hoops in Europe, where he scored seven goals over two seasons in Champions League qualifying and in the group stages of the Europa League.

Elyounossi also shone in the Betfred Cup, where he helped the Hoops reach the final in 2019-20 after scoring two goals in the 5-2 semi-final win over Hibernian.

His second season didn't go as well, as Celtic failed to win a 10th title in a row, but the attacker still contributed. He scored 17 goals, which put him amongst the club's top scorers.

Does Elyounoussi leaving create a problem for Celtic?

Elyounoussi's exit does create a bit of a problem for recently appointed Celtic manager Ange Postecoglu.

The Australian recently disclosed that he wanted new signings made 'very, very, soon' (The Scotsman). So far, that has yet to happen.

The new boss probably wasn't expecting Elyounoussi to commit to another loan spell at Celtic. However, he will need to replace the 24 goals from midfield that the player brought to Celtic.

If Postecoglu can manage to do that, then Elyounoussi's absence may not be as much of a blow as it seems.

