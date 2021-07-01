Transfer latest: Fabrizio Romano claims Spurs "close" to signing after £15.5m offer

Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal with Bologna for defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news on Tomiyasu?

Spurs have been linked with Tomiyasu in recent days, although it has been reported that they could face competition from Atalanta and West Ham for his signature.

Romano believes that the north London club are not far away from matching Bologna's asking price for the 22-year-old, indicating that they could land the Japanese international this summer.

What did Romano say about Tottenham's bid to sign Tomiyasu?

Romano confirmed on The Here We Go Podcast that Spurs have submitted an offer for Tomiyasu already but that it currently falls slightly short of Bologna's valuation of the player.

He said: “Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna as right-back or centre-back, he can play in both positions. Tottenham offered €18m (£15.5m), add-ons included. Bologna want around €20-25m (£17.2m-21.5m), so they are close. It’s not done yet but it’s close.”

What were Tomiyasu's stats in 2020/21?

Tomiyasu started 31 league games for Bologna in 2020/21, establishing himself as a regular in the first-team. The team finished in 12th place, eight points above the bottom three and were never in genuine trouble of being relegated to Serie B.

From an individual perspective, Tomiyasu had a fine campaign. As per WhoScored, the 6 foot 2 defender won 2.9 aerial duels per game in Italy's top-flight - none of his teammates could match this figure.

He also featured inside the top two at the club across the course of the season when it came to clearances (102), interceptions (54) and total passes (1510).

Is Tomiyasu worth the extra money that Spurs may have to pay?

According to Romano, Tottenham are within £6m of paying the fee that Bologna want for Tomiyasu. Is it worth splashing out that extra cash just to ensure the deal gets done?

It could well be.

Tottenham's defending was far from impressive at times this year as they shipped 45 goals in the top-flight. Jose Mourinho tried a number of different centre-back combinations, and switched between Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty at right-back but he could not seem to find the winning formula.

Spurs' new manager Nuno Espirito Santo will want to tighten things up at the back, and Tomiyasu could help him achieve this.

As his statistics from the past 12 months show, Tomiyasu is a well-rounded modern-day defender, who at 22 is only likely to get better. The fact that he can be deployed either at the heart of the defence or as a full-back could also be a major boost for Nuno.

Spurs are very close to bringing a versatile, young defender over to the Premier League. They should do everything they can to make sure this chance doesn't slip away.

