Wolves latest news: Strong transfer competition expected for 'buzzing' £62k-per-week star

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Conor Coady could be the centre of a bidding war this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

With former manager Nuno Espirito Santo now in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, the London club are reportedly keen on signing the central defender. Spurs, along with Everton, are understood to be ready to compete for his services after a successful journey from the Championship into the England squad for the player.

Do Wolves want to sell Coady?

A hugely important figure for the Midlands side, it doesn't look like a case of necessarily wanting to sell Coady this summer.

Still, the report suggests the 28-year-old is viewed as a sellable asset by those at Molineux and they could be open to the idea of raising funds in order to help new boss Bruno Lage conduct a rebuild of his own.

How long does Coady have left on his Wolves contract?

If it does come to a potential negotiation with Spurs and Everton, Wolves are certainly in a strong position.

Coady signed a new deal with the club in September 2020 running until the summer of 2025. An agreement that is thought (via Salary Sport) to see him earn in the region of £62k-per-week, Wolves look under little pressure to sell unless they are offered a package they simply cannot refuse.

Football Terrace LATEST with Pete O'Rourke: Arsenal are LEADING THE RACE to sign Wolves star Ruben Neves!

How well did Coady play for Wolves last season?

Although it was a disappointing campaign for Wolves as a collective, Coady remained a vital cog in their set-up.

Indeed, the 5-cap England international started 37 of their 38 Premier League games, making his England debut in September.

According to WhoScored data, only three players averaged more passes per game than Coady in the Wolves squad last season (50.2) and his 6.7 long balls over the same period led the way. In fact, no outfield player across the whole of the division made more, indicating the kind of passing range he can offer.

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Wolves won? 0 5 4 3

What has Steve Bull said about Coady?

Writing in his column for the Express and Star last month, Wolves legend Steve Bull talked up Coady's quality and suggested he could play a big role for England at Euro 2020, although he is yet to play at this stage.

"I don’t think he would be fazed or scared as he has managed to get some good experience under his belt with the Three Lions over the past several months, doing himself no harm," he wrote.

"He has got stronger and stronger within that England set-up, taking it in his stride and becoming a vital member of the dressing room.

"He has got the right character for tournament football, no doubt about it.

"Obviously, from a personal point of view, I would love to see him start every game as that would make us all so proud as Wolves fans.

"Either way, though, Conor will be buzzing and, who knows, he could even end up with a winners’ medal."

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News