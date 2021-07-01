West Ham transfers: David Moyes keen on another Rangers star amid Kamara interest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United have enquired about Rangers star Connor Goldson, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest West Ham United news?

David Moyes' side are understood to be one of a number of clubs keen on a move for the former Brighton defender after a hugely successful time of things under Steven Gerrard in Glasgow.

However, for their part, Rangers are understood to be confident the 28-year-old will sign a new contract at Ibrox after talks between the two parties.

Teammate Glen Kamara is also believed to be of interest to the East London side.

How long does Goldson have left on his Rangers contract?

While Goldson has been a hugely important figure in taking Rangers back to the summit of the Scottish game, there's no getting away from the fact that he has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

With that in mind, perhaps that's why teams south of the border have made enquiries. As crucial as he's been for the newly-crowned Scottish champions, nothing has yet been signed and the riches of the Premier League could indeed prove tempting.

Would Goldson be a good signing for West Ham?

Based on his performances last season, you'd have to say so.

Although translating his averages across divisions and playing styles might not be foolproof (particularly as Rangers largely dominate the ball in Scotland), they do provide some sort of indication as to his quality.

According to WhoScored data, he averaged 1.2 tackles, 1 interception, 2.8 clearances and 4.4 successful aerial duels per game last season. At West Ham, those averages would see him rank sixth, ninth, fourth and second respectively.

With Fabian Balbuena leaving, Goldson would appear to be a solid replacement ahead of a busy season for West Ham next time out with their European adventure in mind.

What has Darren Bent said about Goldson?

Speaking to Football Insider back in November, former England striker Darren Bent urged Rangers to extend Goldson's deal.

“It’s something they’ve got to get done quickly," he said.

“I don’t know what it is about football clubs at the minute but they’re allowing their best players to get to their final year.

“I always think to myself, ‘don’t let your best players get to their final year’.

“He’s done really well for them so just get it done.

“I know clubs want to save money here and there but you can’t allow players to walk away for nothing.

“If they’re an integral part of your team don’t let them walk away.”

