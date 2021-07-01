Aston Villa transfers: 'Clear run' at £40m star who has already broken a club record emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa could be afforded a free run at Tammy Abraham this summer, according to Dean Jones.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

The Chelsea striker has been strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after falling out of favour under Thomas Tuchel.

Villa, along with West Ham United, have been touted as a potential landing spot for the 23-year-old marksman amid reports of a £40m offer being lined up by the Midlands giants.

What did Dean Jones say about Villa's interest?

Speaking on yesterday's edition of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones revealed that Villa could get a free run at the 6-cap England international this summer.

"The only other club that have shown concrete interest have been West Ham", he said from the 6:16 mark onwards.

"But they can't really stretch to £40m, from what I'm told. I think their limit on a striker is around £30m and it doesn't seem like Chelsea are going to be willing to sell him for that.

"So, at the moment, it kind of looks like they've got a clear run at him."

How many goals did Abraham score for Villa?

After joining the club on loan during the 2018/19 season, the towering 6'3 striker scored 26 times in 40 games, helping the club win promotion from the Championship following a Play-Off win over Frank Lampard's Derby County.

Not since Andy Gray in 1977 had a Villa player scored more than 25 times in a season, so it's fair to say Abraham had a huge impact on their success.

Do Villa seriously need another striker?

Given the success Ollie Watkins has enjoyed at Villa Park since his move last summer, the need for a new striker is perhaps less pressing as it was twelve months ago.

Still, with influential captain Jack Grealish strongly linked with a major-money move to Manchester City, Villa do stand to lose a huge amount of their attacking impetus. Indeed, even during a season in which the England international missed 12 games through injury, he led the way of assists in the Villa squad (10) as well as key passes, dribbles and fouls drawn per game (via WhoScored).

Clearly, Abraham is a different type of forward to Grealish and Emi Buendia has arrived but, should the captain leave, Villa will need to develop more points to their attack.

Proven in the Premier League and someone known to the club already, Abraham looks a smart signing.

