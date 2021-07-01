Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was a brilliant footballer.

The Dutch striker was one of the world's best strikers during his peak.

He was incredible during his time with Manchester United.

Signed in 2000 for £18.5 million, Van Nistelrooy went on to score 150 goals in 219 games for the Red Devils.

He departed the club in 2006, signing for Real Madrid, before finishing his career after spells at Hamburg and Malaga.

Van Nistelrooy was a great player but he also attracted controversy with some of his actions on the pitch.

One of his most controversial moments came almost 16 years ago.

On September 7, 2005, The Netherlands welcomed Andorra to the Philips Stadium for their World Cup qualifying match.

The home side were leading 3-0 when they were given a penalty in the 82nd minute.

Van Nistelrooy had the golden opportunity to score his second of the game but he saw his effort strike the outside of the post.

Andorran defender Antoni Lima decided to goad the striker by laughing his face.

Six minutes later, Van Nistelrooy atoned for his error as he volleyed past Josep Ayala.

He then ran straight to Lima and got his revenge.

Van Nistelrooy stood right in front of Lima and, with a straight face, raised him arms in celebration.

Andorra's players reacted angrily as Ayala shoved the Dutch striker away.

Van Nistelrooy received a yellow card for his actions but he wouldn't have cared at all as he got the revenge he was so desperate for.

Nearly 16 years on and the moment is still iconic.

