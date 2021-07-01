Next Crystal Palace manager: Premier League legend snubbed club despite talks

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard told Crystal Palace he did not want the job despite holding talks, according to The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Crystal Palace manager news?

As has appeared to be the case for a number of Premier League sides this summer, Palace have struggled to replace Roy Hodgson.

Indeed, Nuno Espirito Santo was strongly linked with the post but has since joined Tottenham Hotspur while Lucien Favre pulled out of the race despite seemingly being set for a move.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieria is understood to be close to being appointed and, according to the report, it was Lampard who told Palace he did not want to take over at Selhurst Park.

Who else has talked with Palace?

Aside from those mentioned above, GIVEMESPORT understands that Eddie Howe was interviewed for the role.

During his talks with Celtic in April, we reported that figures close to the former Bournemouth manager convinced him he was in line for the Palace job and could thus remain closer to home.

However, after talks with the London club in May, one source revealed to GMS that Howe had 'tanked' his interview.

Why would Lampard reject Palace?

The Palace job does look risky, particularly for a manager whose reputation has recently taken a hit.

Clearly, that's not to say Vieria won't be able to make a success of it but the sheer scale of the rebuild necessary with so many first-team players out of contract this summer could be seen as daunting, particularly with last year's big signing in Eberechi Eze out injured for the foreseeable future.

What was Vieria's win percentage at Nice?

Much like Lampard, it's not hard to argue that Vieria's managerial stock has dropped somewhat in the last few years.

Once seen as a potential future manager for Manchester City thanks to his work with New York City, he won 31 of his 77 Ligue 1 games in charge of Nice before being sacked in December, yielding a win percentage of 40.2%.

What has Simon Jordan said about Viera?

Speaking to talkSPORT recently, former Palace chairman Simon Jordan expressed his doubt about the Frenchman's suitability.

“It is a risk," he said.

"If I was taking the risk and looking down the list of available managers, I would make more of a case for Frank Lampard if I was moving in that territory.

“Crystal Palace are in a state of flux, they have got half their playing squad out of contract.

“They have had a managerial roster that has been pretty safe and sound with one departure being Frank De Boer, which they rectified very quickly.

“If you look at it, it has been Allardyce, Pulis, Hodgson and Pardew, all established English, Premier League managers that have been able to stabilise Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

“This is a vast departure and a brave one. Is it foolishly brave? Time will tell."

