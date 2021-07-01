QPR, West Brom, Forest aces: Can you get full marks on this Championship transfer quiz?

With the transfer window now open for clubs in the Championship, it is expected to be a busy summer as managers look to assemble squads which are capable of competing at this level.

Over the years, teams in this particular division have spent a lot of money in order to chase the dream of reaching the Premier League.

Whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers' decision to splash the cash in 2017 allowed them to secure promotion to the top-flight, the likes of Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday have failed to repeat this feat despite taking a similar stance to transfers.

Meanwhile, it is safe to say that Nottingham Forest's decision to break their transfer record to secure the services of Joao Carvalho three years ago has ultimately backfired as the attacking midfielder spent last season on loan in Spain's second-tier at Almeria.

Arguably one of the stand-out performers at this level since the turn of the 21st century, Charlie Austin set the Championship alight after joining Queens Park Rangers in 2013.

The forward helped the Hoops claim a place in the Premier League after netting 17 goals in 31 appearances before going on to feature for Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

Having since returned to QPR, it will be intriguing to see if he can play a major role in the club's quest for success next season.

Ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, we have decided to create a quiz based around some of the most high-profile transfers involving second-tier clubs.

Do you fancy testing out your Championship knowledge?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow football fans!

1 of 15 How much did Fulham pay for Aleksandar Mitrovic? £12m £22m £15m £17m

