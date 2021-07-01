Man United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano drops Sergio Ramos contract update

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, reported Manchester United target Sergio Ramos wants a two year contract worth more than £10.3m net per year, after his Real Madrid deal officially expired.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Sergio Ramos?

Based on recent reports from AS as per Sport Witness, World Cup winner Ramos would prefer a move to Man United over Manchester City due to the historical stature of the club.

The Red Devils have reportedly shown an interest in the 35-year-old, although the Spaniard appears to be more keen on a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

It was announced last month that the Real Madrid legend would leave the Bernabeu this summer upon the expiry of his contract, after a 16-year spell with the Spanish giants.

He's now officially a free agent with his Real Madrid stint ending on Wednesday.

What has Romano said about Ramos' contract demands?

Italian journalist Romano claims that the former Real Madrid central defender is keen to earn a two year contract worth more than €12m (£10.3m) net per year at his next club.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “It’s about the contract. Sergio wants a two year contract for more than €12m net per season, so it’s a huge contract... We will see about Sergio Ramos.”

What were Ramos’ stats at Real Madrid?

The Real Madrid icon made a staggering 671 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 101 goals and registering 40 assists since his arrival in 2005. Ramos also won 20 trophies during his 16-year stay in the Spanish capital.

Aside from his impressive club record, he has made 180 appearances for his national side and scored 23 goals in Spain colours. Ramos has lifted the most prestigious trophies in international football after winning the World Cup and the European Championships earlier in his career.

However, this season he has struggled to make an impact having managed just 15 starts in Spain's top flight and was also left out of Luis Enrique's Euro 2020 squad this summer.

Is Ramos worth £10.3m per year?

Arguably not.

Despite his unlimited experience and impressive career trophy haul, it would be difficult for United to justify spending such a high wage on a player that is 35 years old.

His reported £10.3m per year salary demands equate to £198,000 per week before tax, which would be an extortionate figure for a player well past his prime. According to Transfermarkt, the defender was absent with injuries for 150 days of the season, which suggests he is not worth the money.

The Red Devils should instead invest in a longer-term solution to their centre-back troubles, as Ramos can't guarantee his longevity at the club because he is entering the latter stages of his career.

