Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano says Spurs are in contact with £69m star's agent

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are in contact with the agent of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Recent reports from the Guardian revealed that Tottenham are in the market for at least one central defender this summer and are interested in signing Sevilla’s Kounde.

The report suggested that the Spurs target has a release clause of £69m, although the 22-year-old is expected to be available for less than that figure in the transfer window.

Romano claims that Tottenham and Manchester United are interested in signing Kounde this summer, and the north London outfit are in contact with the France international’s agent.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Remember also about Kounde. Kounde from Sevilla could be an opportunity, also Manchester United have his name on their list.”

The journalist added, “Tottenham are considering Kounde and they are in contact with his agent, so for sure Tottenham will do something in the defence and for the right-back, centre-back position.”

How has Kounde performed in La Liga this season?

According to WhoScored, Kounde was Sevilla’s best performer in the 2020/21 La Liga campaign with a rating of 7.01. The 22-year-old also won more aerial duels than any other player in the side with three per league game this term.

The centre-back displayed his reliability in possession this season as he achieved a 90.1% pass success rate and averaged 69.3 passes per league game.

Kounde’s versatility could be an attractive proposition for Spurs as he has proven that he can play as both a central defender and a right-back in recent seasons.

The defender’s efforts this term earned him a call-up to France’s European Championship squad where he made one appearance for his national side.

Should Tottenham look to sign a centre-back for Nuno Espirito Santo?

Nuno’s recent appointment as manager of Tottenham could mean that Spurs switch to a three at the back formation; a system that the Portuguese boss frequently used during his time at Wolves.

Tottenham’s main centre back Toby Alderweireld is heading towards the latter stages of his career at the age of 32 and Spurs should consider recruiting an eventual successor for the Belgian.

As it stands the north London side have just four natural centre-back options in the senior squad and if they are to introduce Nuno’s three at the back system, then Spurs will need added depth in the heart of defence.

