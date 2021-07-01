EFL quiz: How successful have these Football League sides been during their history?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Due to the sheer competitiveness of the Championship, League One and League Two, all three of these divisions are home to some of British football's sleeping giants.

Whereas the likes of Derby County and Nottingham Forest occupy the second-tier, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are both currently gearing up for a year in the third-tier.

Meanwhile, former Premier League side Bradford City will be hoping to seal promotion from League Two next season.

Despite the fact that these aforementioned sides have all suffered a fall from grace since the turn of the 21st century, it is hard to forget the great deal of domestic success that they have achieved during their respective histories.

However, the same cannot be said about some of the clubs in the Football League whose supporters have never experienced the elation of winning a major trophy.

Whereas the likes of Portsmouth, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic have all provided memorable moments for their fans in cup competitions, many teams have yet to overcome this particular hurdle.

A host of clubs who reside in the lower divisions have also yet to experience what it is like to play in the top-flight against some of the world's best teams on a weekly basis.

Ahead of what is expected to be an enthralling 2021/22 campaign, we have decided to create a quiz based around the success achieved by Football League sides during their respective histories.

Can you prove that you are the ultimate football fan by getting full marks?

Get involved below!

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

