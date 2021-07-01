Liverpool transfer latest: Fabrizio Romano provides encouraging news on Reds target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool target Saul Niguez will be moving on from Spanish champions Atletico Madrid this summer.

What's the latest transfer news on Saul Niguez?

The Spanish midfielder has made 337 appearances for Atletico but he has reportedly told the club that he wants a transfer in the current window.

Liverpool are believed to be interested in signing the 26-year-old and his current employers are understood to be happy to sell Saul as long as they receive a suitable fee.

What did Romano say about Saul's future?

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano declared that Saul will definitely be departing the Spanish capital in the coming months, especially as Atletico are on the brink of signing another player who plays in his position.

Romano said of Saul: “He’s leaving Atletico Madrid this summer because they are signing Rodrigo De Paul.”

How much would Saul cost Liverpool?

Saul still has five years left on his contract which contains a release clause of €150m (£129m). Fortunately for Liverpool, Atletico aren't seeking anywhere near this amount in order to let him go.

The Spanish outfit reportedly want €40m (£34.4m). This appears to be a much more manageable fee for the Reds, and could tempt them into making an offer for Saul's services.

Is Romano's update encouraging news for Liverpool?

It certainly seems to be.

Romano appears to be pretty certain that Saul will not be sticking around at Atletico much longer, so this looks to have cleared the path for Liverpool to step up their interest in him if they wish to.

Saul has featured in more than 30 league matches in each of his last six seasons, indicating that he has been a trusted member of Diego Simeone's team for a number of years, and has remained in top condition for much of his time at the club.

Since returning from a loan spell at Rayo Vallecano in 2014, Saul's average WhoScored game rating has not dipped below 6.76 across the last seven La Liga campaigns, showing that he is a consistently solid performer.

During his tenure at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has often relied on hard-working midfielders such as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum, who can deliver consistent displays week in, week out.

The latter has now moved onto PSG, but Saul could be a potential replacement, and it appears that he is now on the market ready to be snapped up.

