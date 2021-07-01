Man Utd transfer gossip: Fabrizio Romano update on target club "tried to contact" in 2019

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United's reported interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

What's the latest transfer news involving Goretzka?

The 26-year-old has recently been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, having just entered the final year of his contract at Bayern.

It has been claimed that United view Goretzka as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who also only has one year left on his deal with the Red Devils.

What has Romano said about United's interest in Goretzka?

Romano has confirmed that United admire Goretzka's qualities and that they tried to reach out to the 6 foot 2 midfielder two years ago. However, as far as he is aware, Goretzka is keen on remaining with the German champions, and plans on extending his contract at the club.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated: "About Goretzka – appreciated, yes. Also, two years ago Manchester United were trying to contact Leon Goretzka but what I’m told is Goretzka is still talking with Bayern Munich for a new contract. His priority is to extend the contract with Bayern Munich so at the moment it’s nothing advanced yet."

DONE DEAL! Man United agree deal for Jadon Sancho! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Did Manchester United sign another central midfielder in 2019?

Having failed to land Goretzka back in 2019, it may have been expected that United went after another midfielder instead that year.

Yet they actually did not bring a player into central midfield until January 2020 when they completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese star often plays slightly higher up the pitch than Goretzka, and has made a major impact for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side over the last 18 months, registering 65 goal involvements in 80 appearances for the side.

1 of 15 How much did Manchester United pay for Angel Di Maria? £70m £59.7m £45m £50m

Has Goretzka improved over the last two years?

Goretzka has suffered some injury setbacks since 2019, but when he has played for Bayern he has managed to be a key asset for them on the pitch.

This year he netted eight goals in all competitions, and across the last two Bundesliga campaigns, he has scored 11 goals and provided 16 assists, helping the team maintain their domestic dominance, while also playing his part in Bayern's Champions League triumph last year.

It should be noted that he was also directly involved in 13 goals in the league back in 2018/19, suggesting that he has been a high-class operator for some time now.

One thing that he has certainly has improved over the last two years, though, is his physical presence. Goretzka significantly bulked up in 2020, and now looks to be a different player to the one that United were monitoring before.

Yet they still seem to be impressed by his attributes, and Goretzka would certainly represent an imposing figure in the middle of the park for United if he does decide to move to the Premier League this summer.

News Now - Sport News