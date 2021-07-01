Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano drops update on Hector Bellerin

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will not accept a loan deal for Hector Bellerin this summer, and the Spaniard's move to Inter Milan is not advanced.

What's the latest transfer news involving Hector Bellerin?

Recent reports from Sky Sports in Italy revealed that Inter Milan are looking at Arsenal's Bellerin to replace Paris Saint-Germain bound Achraf Hakimi this summer.

The report suggested that the Gunners value the defender in the region of £17m, however the Serie A champions are keen on securing a loan deal with an option to buy.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Bellerin?

Italian Journalist Romano claims that Arsenal will not accept a loan bid for Bellerin and nothing between the Spaniard and Inter Milan is advanced as it stands.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “We have received a lot of questions [about Bellerin], with Inter there is nothing advanced. There is nothing close to being completed and Arsenal are not at the moment going to accept a loan bid or something like this for Bellerin.”

Transfermarkt value the defender at £22.5m and he has just two years left on his current deal at the Emirates. According to Spotrac, Bellerin earns a salary of £110,000 per week.

How many trophies has Bellerin won at Arsenal?

Bellerin has donned the Arsenal shirt since his arrival at the club in 2014. During a seven year spell, the right-back accrued six trophies for the Gunners.

The 26-year-old lifted three FA Cup titles and three Community Shields in his stint as an Arsenal player.

Bellerin's best season for Arsenal was in the 2015/16 Premier League campaign as he registered five assists and was included in the PFA Team of the Year that season.

Have Arsenal been linked with a right-back this summer?

Reports from The Athletic last month revealed that Arsenal are still pursuing targets at both left-back and right-back. The report suggests that the Gunners are interested in signing RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams, however the German outfit are reluctant to let him leave this summer.

Adams could be a strong addition to Mikel Arteta's side as his versatility was evident throughout the 2020/21 campaign. The 22-year-old featured as a right-back, right midfielder and as a central midfielder this season.

According to WhoScored, Adams played 27 games in the Bundesliga this term and he made 1.3 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game. Based on his statistics, he could be a decent replacement for Bellerin this summer.

