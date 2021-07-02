Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Germany crashed out of Euro 2020 on Tuesday evening after being defeated by England at Wembley.

Die Mannschaft would have fancied their chances going into their last-16 clash with The Three Lions.

But they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat, with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane getting on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate's side.

Many German fans would have been frustrated at seeing their side exit the competition.

And it proved too much for one young German girl inside the stadium.

With Germany minutes away from exiting the competition, the TV cameras captured a young girl crying about the result.

A cheer could be heard inside the stadium from the England fans as she was shown on the big screen in tears. The girl has since been trolled online.

Stan Collymore and Gary Lineker are among the big names that have condemned some of the vile tweets from England fans.

Football fans are now coming together to give something back to the young girl.

Joel Hughes has set up a fundraiser which is raising money for the girl.

"Weʼre raising £500 to show this little German supporter that not everyone in the UK is horrible," the page reads.

"England beat Germany in a major competition at last (well done)," the description starts.

"However, an element of social media piled in on this photo of an upset little girl. Pretty horrible - to put it mildly.

"Yes, there are more people affected by this than just this little girl but hey, this is just meant to be a token of goodwill. Yes there are other potential good causes - but I've picked this.

"I'd like to think that the parents of the little girl will spend this on a nice treat for her so that she knows that not everyone from the UK is horrible and that we care.

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

England FINALLY beat Germany at a major tournament! Check out all the reaction to an incredible result on The Football Terrace...

"No, I don't think this will change the world. But it can do one thing for that little girl."

Hughes was hoping that the page will raise £500. That target has been smashed, with £5167 raised at the time of writing. Over 500 people have donated.

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News