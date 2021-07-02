Nottingham Forest news: Chris Hughton steps up transfer pursuit of key Reds target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be determined to not repeat the mistakes which saw them slump to a 17th place in the Championship earlier this year when the upcoming campaign gets underway in August.

Set to face Coventry City on the opening day of the season, it will be intriguing to see how the Reds will line up for this particular clash.

Despite the fact that the summer transfer window officially opened for Championship clubs last month, Forest manager Chris Hughton has yet to make any additions to his current squad of players.

Whilst the club's supporters will not be too worried by a lack of activity at the City Ground at this stage of the summer, the Reds cannot afford to dwell in the coming weeks as it could lead to them missing out on potential targets.

Considering that Forest are no longer able to call upon the services of Sammy Ameobi, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they decide to bolster their attacking options between now and August.

One of the players who has recently been linked with a move to the club is Emiliano Marcondes who is now a free-agent following the expiry of his contract at Brentford.

A report from the Daily Mail last month revealed that the attacking midfielder was keen to stay in England amid interest from Forest and Barnsley.

Marcondes helped Brentford seal promotion to the Premier League by making 34 league appearances for the club in which he provided five direct goal contributions.

However, despite netting a goal in the Bees' 2-0 play-off final victory over Swansea City, Marcondes was not offered a new deal.

In a fresh update concerning Marcondes' future, it has been revealed that Forest are now set to step up their pursuit of the Dane.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are currently in talks with the attacking midfielder over a move and are reportedly closing in on sealing a switch.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a shrewd move by Forest if they are able to convince Marcondes to commit his future to the club by signing a contract at the City Ground.

Whilst the former Brentford man's lack of consistency during the previous campaign resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.49 in the second-tier, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive under the guidance of Hughton.

Furthermore, Marcondes' ability to play as an attacking midfielder as well as in a more withdrawn central role would add some versatility to Forest's squad.

Having featured on 87 occasions at this level during his career, Marcondes knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the Championship and thus he could play a key role in helping the Reds reach new heights next season.

