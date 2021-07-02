Gareth Southgate changed his side drastically for England's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany earlier this week.

Southgate decided to switch to a back-five, with Kyle Walker playing centre-back and Kieran Trippier coming back into the team at right-back.

There was no room for Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho as Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane made up the front three.

Many England fans criticised Southgate's tactics going into the game but Southgate's decision was justified as The Three Lions emerged 2-0 victors.

England now go into their quarter-final tie against Ukraine on Saturday evening as overwhelming favourites.

But what XI should Southgate pick for the game in Rome? Should England revert back to a back four? Should the likes of Mount, Foden and Grealish start?

Gary Neville has given his thoughts on what England will do. He's named the XI he thinks will start against Ukraine and you can view it below.

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Kyle Walker

CB: John Stones

CB: Harry Maguire

LB: Luke Shaw

CDM: Declan Rice

CDM: Kalvin Phillips

CAM: Mason Mount

RW: Phil Foden

ST: Harry Kane

LW: Raheem Sterling

Neville is predicting some big changes from the side that beat Germany.

The Man United legend thinks that Southgate will revert to a back-four; the tactics that saw England go unbeaten in their three Group D games.

Neville thinks Trippier will come out of the side, with Mount replacing him to form a midfield three.

He also believes Bukayo Saka will be replaced by Foden, who didn't play any part at all in the victory against Germany.

Jack Grealish was superb when he came on against Germany but Neville is predicting he will be used as a super-sub once again.

