Austrian Grand Prix: 5 questions that need answers at the Red Bull Ring this weekend

Formula 1 remains in Spielberg for this weekend as the Austrian Grand Prix takes place at the Red Bull Ring, following on from last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix.

Red Bull's home circuit is set to welcome a capacity crowd this weekend in what is an exciting step back towards normality, and there's bound to be a tonne of Dutch supporters cheering on Max Verstappen as he looks to extend his lead in the Drivers' standings.

That said, we kick-off our latest 5 questions that need answers piece with a look at the current leader of the pack...

Will Max Verstappen dominate again?

It was a lights-to-flag victory last time out for Max in his Red Bull as he kept Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes at bay for the entirety of the Grand Prix.

With the track and conditions currently set to be largely the same this weekend - only the tyre compounds will be a little different - it seems likely that another Verstappen win is on the horizon.

Time will soon tell...

What can Mercedes do to upset the status quo?

In saying that, Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton will be doing all they can to try and upset the Red Bull apple cart this weekend and start making inroads into their respective leads in the Drivers' and Constructors' championships.

What can they do to take the fight to their title rivals this weekend, though? They've had a week to think about it and mull over last weekend so we're about to find out what answers they've got.

Will Lando Norris shine once more?

Lando Norris put in another top display last weekend as he started third on the grid - albeit after a penalty for Valtteri Bottas - and fought with Sergio Perez and the Finn early on in the Grand Prix before thinking of his long-term race and conceding down to fifth.

From there, he was very much in a league of his own as best of the rest and McLaren will hope that will continue further this weekend.

What will George Russell do this weekend?

George Russell's quest to bring points to Williams continues this weekend after arguably their best chance to do so to date was cruelly taken away from them by mechanical issues last weekend.

Russell was running in the points at the time and felt he had the genuine pace to stay in the mix, which is why the retirement came as such a hammer blow.

He's made it clear on social media he's ready to go again this weekend, though, so let's see what he can produce.

Can Daniel Ricciardo help take McLaren's fight to Ferrari?

Speaking of gremlins mid-race, Daniel Ricciardo's fast start to last weekend's Grand Prix was ruined by a loss of power, meaning he lost every place he'd gained from 13th on the grid by the time he'd sorted it on track.

Saturday, meanwhile, remains a bit of an issue and he'll be looking to put in a good qualifying session this weekend to provide a strong base for him to help Lando Norris continue to take the fight to Ferrari for third in the Constructors' standings.

