Almost a quarter of a million people have reportedly signed a petition to force UEFA to replay the Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash between France and Switzerland.

Switzerland pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the tournament when they knocked out the pre-tournament favourites at the National Arena in Bucharest on Monday.

France were 3-1 up with 10 minutes remaining thanks to a brace from Karim Benzema and a long-range screamer from Paul Pogba.

However, Haris Seferovic’s 81st-minute goal set up a nervy finale before Mario Gavranovic netted a dramatic late equaliser.

The tie was eventually decided on penalties and Kylian Mbappe was the man who missed the decisive spot-kick.

Everything the world-class forward has touched has turned to gold during his career so far, but the World Cup winner endured his toughest night as a professional footballer against the Swiss.

However, many football fans are unhappy that Mbappe wasn’t allowed to re-take his penalty.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, who cite RTL Sport, more than 240,000 people have signed a petition for the game to be replayed through the page Les Lignes Bougent.

Those who have signed the petition believe Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer didn’t have at least one foot on the goal-line when Mbappe took his penalty.

Was Sommer's penalty save vs Mbappe legal?

But do they have a point?

Sommer certainly took a big leap forward with his right foot as Mbappe went to strike the ball.

The 32-year-old even had both feet off his line as he set himself.

But at the exact moment that Mbappe struck the ball, Sommer’s left foot appears to be touching the line.

Despite the fact the ‘keeper is roughly two yards off his line when he saves the penalty with his left hand, his back-foot seems to be touching the white goal-line.

This would mean the penalty save *is* legal and implies the match officials made the correct decision.

Watch the footage here…

What do football's laws say about penalties?

Football’s current laws state: ‘When the ball is kicked, the defending goalkeeper must have at least part of one foot touching, or in line with, the goal line.

‘The ball is in play when it is kicked and clearly moves.’

Marca add that UEFA do not seem willing to agree on replaying the Round of 16 tie as they are confident that the referee and the VAR officials made the correct decision.

Switzerland meet Spain in Saint Petersburg on Friday night hoping to set up a semi-final clash against Belgium or Italy.

