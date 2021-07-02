Lando Norris says Max Verstappen is one of the best ever in F1

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

McLaren ace Lando Norris seems to be a big fan of Red Bull star Max Verstappen, with the British driver labelling the Dutchman as one of the best to have ever competed in Formula 1.

Verstappen is currently leading the Drivers' standings at the moment, with him 18 points clear of nearest rival Lewis Hamilton having won back-to-back races at the French and Styrian Grands Prix respectively.

Indeed, he'll be looking to make it a hat-trick at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, whilst Norris himself is aiming to maintain good form having delivered a fine fifth place last time out in what was just another example of how much he has grown as a driver this year for McLaren.

Certainly, in his third year in the sport, he is looking a pretty complete driver now but he admits he is still learning and has suggested that if he was in a real wheel-to-wheel fight with Verstappen and battling for championships the Dutchman may still have the edge just because of the extra experience he has, as well as the raw, natural talent he possesses:

"There are just different scenarios and situations where experience comes into play," Norris said to Sky Sports F1.

"You think ‘maybe he would have the upper hand on me in that scenario’ and I believe he is one of the best drivers ever in Formula 1. I think he has proven that since he joined when he was 16 or 17 years old."

Certainly, many have tipped the Red Bull man to be a serial title winner and this year he has his first genuine chance of chalking up championship number one.

It's going to be fascinating watching him deal with the pressure and expectancy, whilst there will obviously be hopes that Norris can enter the mix in the years to come as 2022 and F1's new era dawns.

First and foremost, though, is the Austrian Grand Prix and both will be looking to go well there.

