Every Legend of Zelda Game Has Been Ranked From Worst To Best According To Their Metacritic Score

The Legend of Zelda franchise has been a huge success and we have ranked every game according to their Metacritic score.

Little did developers Nintendo know that this franchise would be such a big hit when the first game - The Legend of Zelda - was released in Japan back in 1986.

It has been available on various consoles, such as the Gamecube, the Wii and the Nintendo Switch and can truly be called a classic.

Zelda is such a favoured game, and main character Link is loved by many - so much so that he has featured in various Super Smash games.

Here is every Legend of Zelda game ranked according to their metacritic score:

19. Zelda II: The Adventure Of Link (Score- 73)

This was the second game ever released in the franchise and was released by Nintendo back in 1987.

18. The Legend Of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes (Score- 73)

This game was released back in 2015 and came out on the Nintendo 3DS, however it never really kicked off.

The first ever Legend of Zelda released back in 1986 was a huge success, and despite being low down on the list, it still has a very good score.

16. The Legend Of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (Score- 86)

This game was the eleventh in the franchise and was released for the GameCube all the way back 2004.



15. The Legend Of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (Score- 87)

Released back in 2009, this game was an action-adventure game developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo DS handheld game console

14. The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Score- 87)

The game was re-released on the Nintendo Switch and was one of the more recent releases as it came out in 2019.

13. The Legend Of Zelda: The Minish Cap (Score- 89)

This game was released for the Game Boy Advance back in 2004 and was the twelfth entry in the Zelda franchise.

12. The Legend Of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (Score- 90)

Phantom Hourglass was released back in 2002 for the Nintendo DS and was the sequel to The Wind Waker.



11. The Legend Of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds (Score- 91)

This game is the sequel to A Link To The Past. It came out on the Nintendo 3DS and was released in 2013.

10. The Legend Of Zelda: Oracle Of Ages/Oracle Of Seasons (Score- 92)

Players got two games in one here when this was released back in 2001. It was so good that it got rereleased back in 2013.

9. The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Score- 93)

With a great metascore, this game was released in 2011 and was the sixteenth installment in the Zelda franchise.

8. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (Score- 94)

The remake of one of the best Zelda games around did well when it was released back in 2011, but the classic is still seen as better.

7. The Legend of Zelda Collector's Edition (Score- 95)

The Collector’s Edition was released in 2003, and had a compilation of some of the best Zelda games.

6. The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past (Score- 95)

Released in November 1991, A Link To The Past is one of many games seen as a classic.

5. The Legend Of Zelda: Majora's Mask (Score- 95)

Made for the Nintendo 64 and released in 2000, Majora’s Mask was thoroughly enjoyed by the gaming community.

4. The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Score- 96)

The game was huge as it was a launch title for the Nintendo Wii when it came out. It was released in 2006.

The game was released in 2002 for the Gamecube and was the tenth installment in the Zelda franchise.

2. The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild (Score- 97)

Breath of the Wild was released for both the Nintendo Switch and WiiU back in 2017 and is clearly a fan favourite.

1. The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time (Score- 99)

A near perfect metascore emphasises how good this game is. It is a classic that was released back in 1998 and was the first Zelda game to have 3D graphics.

