Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former UFC star Tyron Woodley is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares for his August 28 bout against YouTuber-turned-professional boxer, Jake Paul. Woodley is now several weeks into his training camp for the fight - and has already received advice in the gym from a boxing icon.

The 39-year-old, who reigned as the UFC welterweight champion between July 2016 and March 2019, took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal photos of himself working out alongside the legendary Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather himself was in action last month, as he took on Jake's older brother Logan in an eight-round exhibition bout. Both Floyd and Logan left the ring expressing their mutual respect for one another, but the relationship between Mayweather and Jake is nowhere near as friendly.

The pair got into a very public spat at a press event prior to Mayweather's bout with Logan. Ugly scenes unfolded after Jake cheekily stole Floyd's cap, laughing "gotcha hat" as he made a speedy getaway. Mayweather was not amused, chasing Jake down until both men had to be separated by security.

Shortly after the incident, Floyd was vocal about his desire to train with Woodley ahead of his bout with Paul.

"Give me Tyron Woodley, I will get him in camp and I will train him for this fight. I want Tyron Woodley to come to Las Vegas and work with us," insisted Mayweather.

Woodley's recent tweet confirms that Floyd got his wish, although the training session does appear to have taken place in Miami, as opposed to Mayweather's adopted hometown of Vegas. And judging by the caption of his post, Woodley is pretty happy to have 'Money' as part of his team.

"Bank Robbery in progress,” Woodley declared confidently. “Y’all f***** up! It’s stuck now."

Despite Woodley having a lifetime of combat sports experience, he has never participated in a sanctioned boxing bout. As such, he finds himself a slight betting underdog against three-fight novice Paul.

Read more: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Date, Tickets, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream, Stats And All You Need To Know

For as controversial as the 24-year-old internet sensation is, he has proven to have a degree of skill inside the ropes. Paul has stopped each of his opponents in impressive fashion, including a first-round victory over former UFC fighter Ben Askren back in April.

For Woodley, having a modern-day great like Mayweather in his corner could never be a bad thing, especially in his professional boxing debut.

News Now - Sport News