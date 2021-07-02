EA Play Live: Leaker reveals event's time length

EA Play Live is just a matter of weeks away and more details are beginning to emerge regarding the event itself.

In recent weeks, we have seen exciting trailers from the likes of Battlefield 2042, new seasons from Apex Legends and even rumours regarding a new Dead Space game.

These details are enough to make even the casual gamer salivate - in what promises to be an exceptional year in the gaming industry.

From what we've come across so far, it looks like EA themselves have been incredibly busy with new releases of FIFA 22 and Madden 22 also on the horizon, we are fully expecting to hear about these titles too during the event.

But it has left many scratching their heads on segments of social media, wondering how long EA Play Live will play out for this year with so many enthralling games expected to be showcased.

That man again, Tom Henderson, provided more information regarding what gamers can expect from the event and how long he thinks it will last. He has been a reliable source when it comes to insider details and early leaks.

He could be onto something again here, after revealing on Twitter that EA Play Live will apparently be just 40 minutes long. This is not clear whether this includes the pre-show or if it this is only for the main event.

Gamers across the globe are desperate to see what EA have in store for them over the next 12 months. Having already been made aware of a few titles, the wishlists approaching Christmas time are bound to extend after this event.

Here's to hoping that there are a few tasty surprises thrown in the mix!

