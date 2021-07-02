Tottenham transfer news: 21-goal star could be first signing of new Spurs era

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Spurs are in talks with Fiorentina with a view to signing 21-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic, Football.London reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Dusan Vlahovic?

The report details that Spurs are in discussions with the Serie A side over the Serbian international, who had a breakout season for the Italian team.

Should the talks between both parties be successful, then it could be the first signing made by Spurs in the new era of director of football Fabio Paratici and manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

How well did Vlahovic perform this season?

Spurs' attention would have been drawn to Vlahovic's performances in Italy's top league this season. The forward scored 21 goals as he helped Fiorentina to a 13th place finish in Serie A. Paratici will be aware of the player from his time working at Juventus.

This season, Vlahovic scored twice against the Turin side, most notably scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 away win. Vlahovic's performances this term were by far the best of his career, as his previous strongest number of goals in a season was eight in 2019-20.

As a result of his performances in the Italian top flight, Vlahovic is rated at £36m, which is what Spurs will presumably need to pay if they want to make him the first signing of the new era at the club.

Who is behind the potential signing of Vlahovic?

For Spurs to have success this coming season, the director of football and manager will have to work together in harmony.

That could well happen, as Football.London reports that it was Patarici who was the man at Spurs in favour of bringing Santo to the club.

That could bode well for the future - both men will play an important role in shaping Spurs' squad going forward.

How does a new striker affect the future of Harry Kane?

What will be in the thoughts of Spurs fans is how does the prospect of signing a new striker affect the future of club skipper Harry Kane.

At the moment, Kane is captaining England, so any talk about his future will likely be on the back burner until after the tournament.

However, it is well known that Manchester City are interested in signing Kane. Sky Sports reported last month that the Premier League champions made a £100m bid for him.

As it stands though, the player is still at Spurs. However, Spurs fans might well want guarantees from the club that a new striker signing does not mean the end of Kane's time in north London.

