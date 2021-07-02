Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Uri Geller has claimed responsibility for Thomas Muller’s miss during England’s 2-0 victory over Germany in the Euro 2020 Round of 16.

The Israeli-British illusionist, who has long proclaimed that he possesses psychic powers and is best known in the UK for bending spoons on TV, believes he made Muller drag his shot wide when the German forward found himself one-on-one with Jordan Pickford in the 81st minute.

Muller was presented with a golden opportunity to equalise when Raheem Sterling’s loose pass was picked up by Kai Havertz, who played in his teammate.

England fans feared the worst. The outcome appeared inevitable. Muller has scored 39 goals in 106 appearances for Germany and surely wouldn’t waste this gilt-edged chance to get his team back in the match, would he?

But everyone inside Wembley, plus the millions watching on TV, were left stunned when Muller missed the target from the edge of the box.

Germany’s No. 25 sank to his knees as Wembley erupted. Nobody could believe the Bayern Munich star hadn’t scored.

England then netted a second goal shortly afterwards through Harry Kane and recorded only their second victory over their old rivals in the knockout stages of a major tournament in the process.

Did Uri Geller cause Muller to miss vs England?

But was Muller impeded by the power of Geller’s mind?

“There is no doubt in my mind that I was responsible for Muller’s miss,” Geller told the Jewish Telegraph.

“I was just about to go on the stage. I was behind the curtain.

“Shipi [his brother-in-law and right hand man] had the Euros app on his phone and I was watching the match.

“The saxophone player also had the match on and he will vouch for the fact that as Muller shaped up to shoot, I shouted, ‘One, two, three, bend’.

“He was also shouting ‘bend’ as Müller tried to make contact with the ball. Instead of the word ‘move’ that I used in 1996, I shouted ‘bend’.

“When I saw that England had won, I ran on to the stage and everyone was applauding.

“If you play back the miss in slow motion you will be amazed what you see.

“The power of the mind is immense.”

If true, Sterling owes the man a beer.

Did Uri Geller make Gary McAllister miss Scotland penalty vs England?

This isn’t the first time that Geller has claimed responsibility for a miss that has benefitted England at a major tournament.

Back in 1996, Geller said he made Scotland’s Gary McAllister miss his penalty against England when he screamed out loud: ‘One, two, three, MOVE!’

Bizarrely, many people are convinced that the ball did indeed move slightly as McAllister stepped up to take the spot-kick.

David Seaman made the save, Paul Gascoigne scored a second goal for England and the rest is history.

Who needs world-class players and a top coach when you have Uri Geller on your side?

