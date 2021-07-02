Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls closing in on sealing deal for 22-year-old ace

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to banish the memories of what was a tumultuous 2020/21 campaign for the club in the Championship when they make their return to competitive action later this year.

Set to face Charlton Athletic on the opening weekend of the League One season, it will be intriguing to see how the Owls line up for this particular fixture.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore has already launched a shake up of his squad by waving goodbye to a host of players in recent weeks.

Osaze Urhoghide became the latest player to officially leave the Owls yesterday as he sealed a move to Celtic following the expiry of his contract.

With Moore now looking to assemble a squad which is capable of pushing on in the third-tier, he may seek solace in the form for the free-agent market between now and August.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a move to Hillsborough is former Everton midfielder Dennis Adeniran.

A report from the Sheffield Star last month suggested that the Owls were still in the hunt for the 22-year-old's signature.

After returning to Goodison Park following a loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers last season, Adeniran was released by the Toffees and thus is currently available on a free transfer.

In a fresh update concerning Wednesday's pursuit of Adeniran, it has been revealed that the club have now potentially made a breakthrough.

According to the Sheffield Star, the Owls are in pole position to secure the midfielder's services.

Whilst Sunderland and Hull City have both expressed a desire to sign Adeniran, it is understood that the Owls are closing in on sealing a move.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Wednesday if they are able to complete a deal for the midfielder.

Whereas Adeniran was unable to prevent the Chairboys from suffering relegation to the third-tier last season, he did manage to illustrate some signs of promise in the Championship as he made 21 appearances for the club in this division.

Although a lack of consistency resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.57, the midfielder's displays in Wycombe's clashes with Watford and Rotherham United saw him record impressive scores of 7.0 and 6.97.

A drop down in level could potentially do wonders for Adeniran's development as he may become a key player for Wednesday next season.

Providing that Moore is able to draft in some classy operators to play alongside Adeniran, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Owls make a positive start to the upcoming campaign.

