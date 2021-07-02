Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: YouTuber Posts Image On Twitter Mocking UFC Star

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley is a boxing fight many fans are waiting for and Paul has posted an image on Twitter mocking the five-time UFC Champion.

There is definitely no love lost between the two, and you could tell this when they met face-to-face in Miami recently.

The boxing fight is around a month and a half away as it is happening in late August, and we are seeing a lot of build up around the event.

It is really hard to pick a winner between the two, but what we know for sure is that it is due to be a very good spectacle.

Paul has clearly spotted a tweet from Woodley in which he shows images of him training with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather, who is undefeated in his boxing career with 50 wins and no losses, fought Jake’s brother Logan Paul and was frustrated at Jake when he stole his hat at a recent event.

Clearly Mayweather was not pleased with Paul and his tips and advice could be exactly what Woodley needs to give him the edge in this bout.

Paul posted an image, supported with the caption “Shiver me timbers”. In the image, it shows Woodley training with Mayweather.

However it also shows Mayweather in a photo with one of Paul’s former opponents Nate Robinson and then the last image shows Paul knocking out Robinson from their bout earlier this year.

Clearly Paul is stating that Woodley being trained by Mayweather means nothing and the American YouTuber with over 20 million subscribers is not worried by this latest update.

Paul does have a reason to be confident, as he is 3-0 in his pro-boxing career. However, Woodley will definitely be his toughest opponent he has faced so far.

The build up for the fight is huge and this is leading to many boxing fans getting very excited for the event.

