Warzone Season 4: Big Update Has Been Delayed By The Developers

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 is in full flow and an update that was due to come out has been frustratingly delayed.

The new season saw some big changes, including the red doors finally opening, and brand new Points of Interest.

Read More: Warzone Season 4: New Map, Leaks, Release Date, File Size, Trailer and More

The battle royale game mode has been a huge success and is competing perfectly with other battle royale games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Along with this upcoming update, there will also be a huge midseason update; Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. This should be on its way in the next couple of weeks.

Read More: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Release Date, Download Size, And All You Need To Know

Warzone Update delayed by developers

The only issue with Season 4 is that some feel like some of the guns, like the Fara 83, are very overpowered, and need a nerf.

This is what the latest update was planning to do, however they have decided to delay this patch.

Developers Raven Software have actually dealt with this issue quite well and instead of keeping fans in the dark about it, they have reached out and provided fans with the exact reasons behind this delay.

Raven Software tweeted: “Due to an ongoing issue with this morning's update, we have made the decision to roll the update back while we work on a fix.

“We will update as soon as the issue is resolved and the update is relaunched.”

For now, we do not know when this update will come into the game, but it should definitely be over the next few days.

It is better that they have delayed the update instead of just releasing it with issues, as this would have caused a lot of uproar in the COD community.

Players have dealt with the overpowered Fara 83 for a few days now, so a few more extra days won’t cause too much issue.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News