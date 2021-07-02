Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has recently weighed in on the continuing ‘GOAT’ debate, in which he favours retired Canadian professional Georges St-Pierre over the likes of current champion Kamaru Usman.

St-Pierre retired back in 2019, boasting a remarkable record of 26-2-0 and being a three-time UFC welterweight champion. He was ranked #1 welterweight in the world by many publications and is widely regarded as being one of the best in his sport - which Khabib clearly agrees with.

When talking to UFC Russia, he discussed who would win in a potential superfight between Kamaru Usman and a prime St-Pierre. Regarding that topic, he said: “Right now, I think it is [Kamaru] Usman [who will win] because it is his primetime. What was the primetime of St-Pierre? I believe it was 2010-2009. I think it would have been tough for Usman to fight with him back then. I think St-Pierre was the best at that time. So, 2021 and 2010 are different times and a different level of competition. It’d be wrong to compare it.

“It is like to think who’d win: Mike Tyson or Muhammad Ali? No one knows and no one will ever know,” he added.

Well, I’m a man who grew up during St-Pierre’s reign. I’m a huge fan of him. So, I’m leaning more towards St-Pierre.

Kamaru Usman’s record currently stands at 19-1-0, with his only loss coming in his second professional MMA fight to Jose Caceres. Some of his recent and notable wins include Jorge Masvidal, who he fought twice and won one by TKO, Gilbert Burns (TKO), and Colby Covington (TKO).

The “Nigerian Nightmare” shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon either, with speculation already circulating on who he could fight next.

On that subject, Dana White told the audience at the post-fight press conference from Usman’s last bout vs Masvidal: “The clear cut guy now is Covington and we’ll see how these other things play out.”

Khabib added: “I hope Usman won’t be offended... I think Usman himself also liked St-Pierre and I think Usman probably grew up watching his fights too. So let’s not offend the legend. I choose St-Pierre.”

But where would The Eagle rank in this debate?

With his exceptional record of 29 wins (8 by KO, 11 by submission and 10 by decision), against some of the elites (Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje), he is undoubtedly one of the best the world has seen enter the Octagon.

Javier Mendez, Khabib’s long-time coach, has confirmed the star misses fighting, but he will not return to the sport without the approval of his mother.

The Russian was also ranked #1 at the time of his retirement in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

