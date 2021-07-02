Sheffield United news: Blades stick by transfer stance on ace despite growing interest

Preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign are already well underway at Sheffield United who will be looking to put their dismal 2020/21 season behind them by entering a new dawn under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Serbian took charge of his first training session earlier this week and will be unquestionably keen to put his own stamp on the club's squad between now and August by drafting in some fresh faces.

In order for the Blades to emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion, they simply have to nail their transfer recruitment as a failure to do so could potentially lead to another season of struggle.

United will also need to keep some of their key players at Bramall Lane this summer in order to achieve this particular goal.

One of the individuals who has been recently linked with a move away from the club is George Baldock.

A report by the Daily Record last month revealed that Celtic were reportedly keen on securing a move for the full-back as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to rebuild the club.

Whilst it has since been suggested that United are unwilling to part ways with Baldock, a fresh update has now emerged regarding their transfer stance.

According to the Sheffield Star, the Blades are set to stick by this particular position despite the fact that Celtic are reportedly willing to bid as much as £8m in order to secure the 28-year-old's services.

It is understood that despite the fact that the fee being quoted is well short of United's valuation, the Hoops are unwilling to step up their pursuit by offering a significant amount of money.

1 of 15 When did Manchester United sign Paul Pogba from Juventus? 2014 2015 2016 2017

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Baldock has impressed at Championship level during the 76 games that he has played in this division during his career, it is hardly a shock that the Blades are unwilling to part ways with him this summer.

With Celtic being reluctant to match United's asking price, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the defender stays at Bramall Lane for the upcoming campaign.

Having recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.82 at this level during the club's promotion-winning 2018/19 season, Baldock will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in this division later this year.

By using his considerable amount of Championship experience to his advantage, the defender could play a pivotal role for Jokanovic's side as they look to secure an immediate return to the top-flight in 2022.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Arsenal leading the race to sign Euro 2020 star

News Now - Sport News