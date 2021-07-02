Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen: Fernando Alonso picks his title favourite

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fernando Alonso is currently siding with Max Verstappen in terms of his favourite for the Drivers' crown this season in Formula 1.

This year's title fight is proving particularly engrossing as Red Bull and their Dutch superstar are really taking it to Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, who currently trail in both the Constructors' and Drivers' standings.

Indeed, Max is leading the way at the moment with an 18-point cushion to reigning World Champion Hamilton, and it's clear he and the Red Bull car are looking really strong.

However, we know that Mercedes will have good moments again this year at circuits that favour them and, of course, anything can happen in this sport, with the Dutchman crashing out in Baku after a dramatic puncture with a handful of laps left to go a prime example of that.

Fernando Alonso knows better than most the fine margins on which a title can be decided, too, with him winning in 2005 and 2006 but also having realistic chances to win in 2007, 2010 and 2012 before eventually losing out, and so his insight is always welcomed on this topic.

Indeed, he expects more drama to come this year that could change things in an instant, but right now he is labelling Max as the title favourite.

“The favourite probably is Max because he’s performing better,” he said in his pre-Austrian Grand Prix weekend press conference.

“But things can change quickly depending on the performance of the teams and the updates to the car.

“Today I think I will say Max, but things can change very quickly. With one retirement or one bad lap, race or whatever.

“We saw in Baku, if Lewis had been in the race, he was already in the lead.”

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix really was a demonstration of what can happen in the sport to change the dynamic of the championship and, with around two-thirds of the season still to play out, there are surely a number of twists and turns still to come.

