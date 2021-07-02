Raheem Sterling has enjoyed an electric opening to Euro 2020 and underlined his status as a genuinely world-class forward in the process.

The Manchester City star has scored 75% of England's goals at the tournament and been a constant menace for the opposition, utilising his devastating dribbling ability to drive his side forward and pull defenders out of position.

Public perceptions of Sterling have varied wildly throughout his career, but even his starkest of sceptics would find it difficult to criticise his form at Euro 2020.

He has been the beating heart of everything positive England have done in the final-third, and the timeliness of his running into the penalty area has been a key component of the Three Lions' success so far.

Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Previews "Can England win Euro 2020"?

Following his excellent display in the 2-0 win over Germany on Tuesday, Gareth Southgate lauded Sterling's fighting spirit and goal-scoring prowess.

"He is a fighter. He has developed, over the last couple of years, this real hunger to score.

"He is finding himself in these areas and yes, his drive is fantastic, we know the journey he has been on with England and I am so happy for him to be able to deliver the performances he has.

"To deliver at Wembley will have been really special for him and the goals return is incredible."

As well as receiving plenty of media acclaim for his sharp performances at Euro 2020, Sterling has now been recognised as the bookmakers' favourite to win the Player of the Tournament award.

Sterling is priced at 6/1 on Betfair to win the individual accolade, leading Belgium's prolific Romelu Lukaku (15/2), who has scored three goals so far, and Denmark hero Simon Kjaer (17/2).

There are four more English candidates in the top-20 with Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish all listed.

Roberto Mancini's Italian side are widely fancied to go all the way this year, so it's no surprise that Federico Chiesa, Manuel Locatelli, Jorginho, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile and Leonardo Spinazzola are all named amongst the favourites.

Take a look at the top-20 in full below:

20. Eden Hazard (66/1)

19. Leonardo Bonucci (66/1)

18. Mikel Oyarzabal (50/1)

17. Federico Chiesa (40/1)

16. Harry Kane (40/1)

15. Joakim Mæhle (33/1)

14. Manuel Locatelli (33/1)

13. Jorginho (33/1)

12. Jordan Pickford (25/1)

11. Ferran Torres (25/1)

10. Harry Maguire (25/1)

9. Lorenzo Insigne (25/1)

8. Ciro Immobile (22/1)

7. Jack Grealish (20/1)

6. Patrik Schick (16/1)

5. Sergio Busquets (14/1)

4. Leonardo Spinazzola (14/1)

3. Simon Kjaer (17/2)

2. Romelu Lukaku (15/2)

1. Raheem Sterling (6/1)

1 of 16 The Ultimate Euro 2004 quiz. Where was the tournament hosted? Portugal Spain Italy Belgium

News Now - Sport News