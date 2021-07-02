West Brom transfer rumours: Valerien Ismael eyeing up swoop for Premier League forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After finally resolving their managerial search by handing over the reins at the Hawthorns to Valerien Ismael last month, West Bromwich Albion will now be looking to push on under the guidance of the Frenchman in the Championship later this year.

Despite the fact that he has only been at the club for a short period of time, the 45-year-old has already made his intentions clear in the transfer market by sealing a deal for Alex Mowatt who signed a three-year contract earlier today.

Keen to put his own stamp on the club's squad, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Ismael follows up this particular swoop by drafting in a host of fresh faces between now and August.

Whereas West Brom may benefit from the arrival of individuals who possess a wealth of experience at this level, they may also feel as if it is worth taking a risk on someone who has yet to feature in this particular division.

One of the players who has now emerged as a potential target for the Baggies is Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi.

According to Goal, West Brom are amongst a clutch of clubs who have reportedly made enquiries about the 23-year-old prospect's availability as they look to potentially make a swoop this summer.

Awoniyi, who is also understood to be attracting interest from Stoke City and Mainz, has finally qualified for a UK-based work permit after initially joining Liverpool in 2015.

Loaned out by the Reds to Union Berlin last season, the forward managed to illustrate some signs of promise in the Bundesliga as he managed to net five goals in 21 appearances for the club.

Awoniyi also chipped in with three assists as he helped Die Eisernen clinch an impressive seventh-place finish in Germany's top-flight division.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If West Brom are able to convince Liverpool to negotiate a deal with them over the forward in the coming weeks, this could turn out to be somewhat of a shrewd signing by the club.

As well as providing eight direct goal contributions in the Bundesliga during the previous campaign, Awoniyi ranked in the top-six at Union Berlin for shots per game (1.4), key passes per match (1) and successful dribbles (0.6 per game), as per WhoScored.

Whereas it may take some time for the forward to adapt to life in the Championship, he could benefit considerably from learning from the guidance of Ismael who had a profound impact on Daryl Dike's development at Barnsley earlier this year as the American netted nine goals during a brief loan spell at Oakwell.

Providing that West Brom are able to see off competition from Stoke and Mainz for Awoniyi's signature, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they make a positive start to the upcoming campaign with the forward in their side.

