Social media reacts to Jake Paul's witty jibe at Tyron Woodley and Floyd Mayweather

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has fired back at Tyron Woodley after he hired Floyd Mayweather to become his personal trainer.

The 24-year-old will be stepping into a boxing ring for the fourth time in his professional career after coming out of the controversial world of social media, to take a serious career in combat sports.

Paul made his name by making vlogs on his channel and also his close association with his brother, Logan, another astonishingly successful YouTuber, while his opponent Woodley was a former UFC Welterweight world champion and has MMA embedded deep in his veins.

The two men will be going head to head on 28th August 2021 somewhere in Miami, with the venue having yet to be officially confirmed.

Paul was clearly not deterred by the challenge that was ahead of him and sent a hilarious picture of the two, complete with speech bubbles and inside a retirement home.

His jibe was mainly at Mayweather, referring to the fight he had with his sibling, and also took aim at his unpaid taxes and illiteracy.

Nevertheless, here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

