Exclusive: Offer on the table for Rangers star despite Premier League transfer interest

Rangers star Glen Kamara has received a big offer from an unnamed Russian club, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Earlier this week, GMS revealed that a number of clubs were touching base with the midfielder's representatives in regards to a potential move amid stalling contract talks at Rangers.

With the likes of Arsenal, Brentford, West Ham United, Watford and Everton all keen, interest from south of the border looks plentiful.

However, we can now reveal that a club in the Russian Premier League have ramped up their attempts to sign him and will look to convince him to move there in what looks likely to be a battle for the Scottish champions.

Rangers have considered a move for Birmingham City's Gustavo Hamer, though it's unclear as to whether or not he's seen as a direct replacement for Kamara.

How big of a miss would Kamara be for Rangers?

According to WhoScored data, Kamara averaged 65.9 passes per game, the fourth-highest in the squad.

In fact, of the three players who ranked higher, only Connor Goldson played more often than the Finland international so it'd be fair to say the 25-year-old is an important presence in keeping the ball moving for Rangers.

Indeed, he also recorded the highest pass completion percentage of any outfield player to have started a game for the club last season (90.5%), showing that his influence goes far beyond simply looking at goals and assists.

Should he leave, manager Steven Gerrard stands to lose one of his most reliable recyclers of the ball ahead of next season's title defence.

What has been said about Kamara's future?

Under contract until the end of May 2023, this summer could be a good time to sell the former Arsenal youngster if he does not sign a new contract. Coming off the back of a successful season at Ibrox, as well as a productive Euro 2020 with the Finnish national team, his value will surely decrease if he continues to wind his contract down.

Speaking to AFP recently, Finland manager Markku Kanerva urged him to make a move to a bigger club.

"Hopefully he will continue his development, it would be nice to see him playing even at bigger clubs," he said.

