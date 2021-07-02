Formula 1: Red Bull's Helmut Marko takes swipe at Toto Wolff ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has taken a swipe at Toto Wolff to suggest the Mercedes boss should focus more on his own team than protesting about their title rivals for this year's championships.

The Formula 1 Drivers' and Constructors' title fights are providing great entertainment at the moment with Red Bull and Max Verstappen really putting up a challenge towards Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

Indeed, when this happens, you normally see plenty of needle develop between the opposing sides and, though Verstappen and Hamilton have kept things rather clean so far, the big-wigs in charge of their respective teams have been a little looser with their words.

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have been good value in taking a dig at one another so far this year, with things such as Red Bull's rear wing and the amount it flexes something that the Silver Arrows took particular exception to.

Marko, then, is the latest to stir the pot with him suggesting Wolff should focus a little more on his own team instead of protesting, with him citing Valtteri Bottas' mistake last weekend in practice where he spun as he left his pit-box:

''You'd better make sure your drivers drive safely out of the pits. That could have ended fatally,'' Marko said to Kronen Zeitung. ''It's very nice that Wolff is so concerned about us, but maybe he should be more concerned with his own team, and not make a protest every so often.''

It's widely-known that Marko and Wolff do not see massively eye-to-eye on a number of things and so, clearly, the Red Bull man probably rather enjoyed getting this latest dig in.

The talking needs to be done on the track most of all, though, and it's currently Max and co. that are on top.

