Emma Hayes: Popular Euro 2020 pundit extends contract as Chelsea manager

Emma Hayes has committed her future to Chelsea by signing a new contract.

The 44-year-old Hayes is the most successful manager in the history of the Women’s Super League, winning 10 major trophies during her nine years in charge of Chelsea.

She has guided the club to four FA Women’s Super League titles, two Women’s FA Cups, two Continental League Cups, the FA WSL Spring Series, and the Women’s FA Community Shield, the most by any club in the professional era.

Chelsea also reached the Women’s Champions League final for the first time ever last season, although they lost heavily to Barcelona on the day.

“Everyone knows what this club means to me,” Hayes said of her contract extension. “The work we’ve done together over the last nine years has been hugely rewarding, full of growth of the women’s game, accompanied with winning, which is one of the club’s key values.

“I really look forward to keep building on the successes we’ve already achieved and I’m delighted to have extended further. It’s been a year and a half without fans, so I can’t wait to welcome them back to our home and share with them the wonderful team we’ve built together.”

Emma Hayes has gained widespread recognition in recent weeks through her role as an ITV commentator and pundit for Euro 2020, making her debut for the Group C clash between Austria and North Macedonia. Since then she has featured both in the studio and in the commentary box, including for the thrilling round of 16 tie between Spain and Croatia.

Her tactical insight and knowledge is valued so highly that there have even been calls to have the manager commentate on every match at Euro 2020. Indeed, new research by the OLBG’s Commentator Rankings found Hayes to be the UK’s most popular pundit for the tournament.

As her stock has risen, Hayes has been linked for a number of roles in men’s football. She was tipped for a position with League One’s AFC Wimbledon earlier this year, but Hayes said describing such a move as a "step up" was an “insult”. She also claimed the club could not afford her.

Her contract extension with Chelsea suggests she will not be making the move to men’s football any time soon, if ever. The news is sure to delight fans of the club around the world.

