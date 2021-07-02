Call of Duty 2021: Name and Logo Leaked For Upcoming Release

Call of Duty will be releasing a game in 2021 and a gaming fan has noticed a potential leak which could suggest the name and logo.

The huge franchise typically releases a game annually, so excitement starts to build half way through a year as fans hope for more updates around a new Call of Duty game.

The biggest rumours have suggested that the game coming out this year will be set during World War II.

Many have believed that the game could be called Call of Duty Vanguard, but some new leaks could suggest this is not the case.

Call of Duty 2021 leaks suggest game could be called ‘Slipstream’

This latest information comes from known leaker Tom Henderson, who is known to reveal a lot of gaming leaks, like details around the EA Play Live Event.

His latest information has revealed that the name of the upcoming Call of Duty game could in fact be called Call of Duty Slipstream.

Unlike other leaks which might be taken with a pinch of salt, this one seems to be a bit more of a stronger leak as Henderson found out that the name of Call of Duty 2021 has been changed on Battle.net.

Call of Duty 2021 has been updated on Battle.net and is now known as "Call of Duty: Slipstream".

Henderson also revealed that a logo was supported on the site, and we have shown what it looks like down below.

This is very exciting news for fans of the franchise, and hopefully now that this information is out there, COD will start to provide us with more information on the new game coming out this year.

