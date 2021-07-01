Rafa Benitez: Everton salary revealed with former Liverpool boss cheaper than Carlo Ancelotti

Rafa Benitez is set to earn in the region of £7m a year as Everton manager, according to The Athletic.

Despite backlash from sections of the support, the former Liverpool manager was confirmed as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement yesterday, signing a three-year deal at Goodison Park.

Certainly a controversial appointment given some of his dismissive comments about the club in the past, Benitez is believed to have talked his way into the job during a meeting with Farhad Moshiri and Alisher Usmanov on a luxury yacht in Italy.

According to the report, the 61-year-old has held a long-term interest in the idea of managing Everton despite his history with their fiercest of rivals.

How much was Ancelotti paid by Everton?

Prior to his sudden departure, Ancelotti was believed to be earning in the region of £11.5m a year at Everton.

With that in mind, to land a manager of Benitez's calibre and trophy haul all while saving around £4.5m a year is impressive, albeit the money saved will surely do little to allay some of the fans' concerns about his connection to Liverpool.

What is Benitez's win percentage in the Premier League?

Across his 340 games in charge of Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United, Benitez has won 168 times.

That yields an impressive win percentage of 49.4% and, frankly, his work with Newcastle is likely to skew that somewhat given they were a recently-relegated side under the ownership of a man not exactly famous for his spending in the transfer market.

What has Ancelotti's win percentage at Everton?

Ancelotti's 67 matches as Everton manager resulted in 32 wins, meaning he had a win percentage of 47.7%.

Although the Italian is clearly a hugely decorated manager with a track-record of success, his side did struggle at home last season despite an ambitious recruitment drive in the summer of 2020 which saw the likes of James Rodriguez and Allan join the club.

What has Benitez said to the Everton fans?

Speaking to the club's official website yesterday, Benitez talked of what a 'privilege it was to be given the job.

"It is a privilege to have been given the opportunity to manage Everton," he said.

"Having called Merseyside my home for the last 17 years, I have a very clear understanding of what makes this club so special.

"This club is always striving to be the best. Simply competing in the top league is not enough.

"That ambition and determination to succeed is something I share. I never want to just compete - at every club I have managed I have fought to win. My focus is always on one thing - fighting for the team I am managing. And I will do that for Everton."

