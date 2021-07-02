Watford news: Hornets remain in the hunt for 27-year-old's signature despite setback

It has already been an extremely busy summer of transfer business at Watford as the club look to assemble a team which is capable of achieving a relative amount of success in the Premier League next season.

With six new players looking to make an immediate impression on manager Xisco Munoz, it will be intriguing to see how the Hornets line up for their opening day clash with Aston Villa on August 14th.

Clearly determined to put his own stamp on his squad ahead of what it set to be his first full season in charge of the club, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Spaniard decides to draft in some more re-enforcements in the coming weeks.

In order to give his side the best opportunity of competing at the highest level, it could be argued that Munoz may need to look towards signing individuals that know exactly what it takes to compete in this particular division.

One of the players who has recently emerged on Watford's radar is Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina who spent last season on loan at Fulham.

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato.it (as cited by Sport Witness), the Hornets have already reportedly seen a player-swap deal turned down by the Saints as they look to secure the services of the 27-year-old.

However, despite this setback, Watford could potentially renew their interest with Southampton understood to be open to the possibility of parting ways with Lemina.

A move by Watford for Lemina may pave the way for him to eventually join Udinese due to the fact that the Pozzo family own both clubs.

Before returning to Southampton last month, Lemina featured on 30 occasions for Fulham in all competitions during the previous campaign.

1 of 15 When did Manchester United sign Paul Pogba from Juventus? 2014 2015 2016 2017

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, it is hard to see how a move for Lemina would benefit Watford if the purpose of signing the midfielder is to eventually include him in a deal with Udinese.

Furthermore, even if the former Juventus man is allowed to stay at Vicarage Road for the 2021/22 campaign, there is no guarantee that he will be an upgrade on their existing midfield options.

Lemina's struggles for consistency last season resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.60 in the Premier League as he was unable to prevent Fulham from suffering relegation to the second-tier.

Considering that Munoz is already able to call upon the services of plethora of players in this particular position, it could be argued that the Watford boss should be switching his focus to strengthening his squad in other areas.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Arsenal leading the race to sign Euro 2020 star

News Now - Sport News