WWE 2K22: Rumours suggest new title could be revealed at SummerSlam

If you are planning on watching WWE SummerSlam this year, you might want to look out for some exciting gaming news.

That is the word from the grapevine. Gaming fans of the WWE 2K series have been left in almost complete silence since it was revealed to the world during WrestleMania 37, where we saw a brief glimpse of Rey Mysterio and Cesaro facing off in the ring.

Visual Concepts, the game's developers, have assured those fans unsure about purchasing WWE 2K22 that the issues that were in 2K20 will be rectified and abolished from the latest title, following a series of glitches, bugs and in-game that killed any form of enjoyment that could be had.

Usually, we would have heard all about the game's new features and what players can expect. But for some reason, we are yet to hear anything despite the abysmal ratings and user score that the previous game received from Metacritic.

That being said, Visual Concepts are keeping gamers on their toes but it looks like we may be hearing something sooner rather than later.

WWE 2K22 at SummerSlam?

Fans of the franchise may want to tune into this year's SummerSlam event where more footage could be revealed by the developers.

That is the word from Gamerant, who suggested that big news could be on the way during the show, as we saw earlier in the year at the Showcase of the Immortals.

SummerSlam is yet to acquire any form of match card, nor do we know who will be performing. However, what we do know is that fans will be permitted to attend one of the biggest pay-per-view bills of the calendar year.

So for now, we will have to sit on our hands and wait patiently until the "biggest event of the summer" takes place on Saturday 21 August 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States and will be live on the WWE Network.

