Every Forza Game Ranked According To Their Metacritic Score

Forza Motorsport is one of the most popular racing franchises in the gaming world and we have ranked every game according to their metacritic score.

The racing game gives players a chance to drive around real life racecourses with amazing cars and with incredible backdrops.

The latest game in the franchise is due to come out later this year (Forza Horizon 5) and some of the cars that will be in the game have already been leaked.

Read More: Forza Horizon 5: Latest News, Release Date, Location, Map, Trailer, PS4, Xbox One And Everything You Need To Know

With so many great games in the franchise, it is definitely up for debate between fans to decide which one is the best.

So we have made it easy; here is every game in Forza ranked according to their metacritic score:

22. Forza Street (Score- 51)

The game released in 2009 for iOS (iPhone) was clearly not a big success and showed that maybe Forza should keep their games on console.

21. Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious (Score- 61)

The game went for a bit of a collaboration back when this was released in 2015 as they worked with Fast and Furious. However, it did not go down well with fans.

20. Forza Horizon: Rally Expansion Pack (Score- 76)

This expansion pack brought a bunch of new content to the game when it was released in 2012 on the Xbox.

19. Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions (Score- 77)

The Xbox One game released in 2019 saw Forza work alongside huge gaming world Lego.

18. Forza Motorsport 5 (Score- 79)

The Xbox One game released in 2013 was a lot of fun for gaming fans but was not the best one in the gaming franchise.

17. Forza Motorsport 7 (Score- 82)

The PC game was arguably one of the best racing games graphics wise of its time when it was released in 2017.

16. Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island (Score- 82)

This expansion pack released in 2014 on the Xbox One was a great addition to Forza Horizon 2.

15. Forza Horizon 4: Fortune Island (Score- 85)

This expansion pack released in 2018 on the Xbox One was a great addition to Forza Horizon 4.

14. Forza Horizon (Score- 85)

The first Forza Horizon game in the franchise was very good when it was released in 2012 and had a music festival vibe to it.

13. Forza Motorsport 7 (Score- 86)

The Xbox version of this game released in 2017 was more of a success than the PC version.

12. Forza Horizon 3 (Score- 86)

The third edition of this game was released on the PC in 2016 and saw gaming fans head to Australia.

11. Forza Horizon 2 (Score- 86)

The second edition of the game was released in 2014 on Xbox One and just misses out on the top ten.

10. Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels (Score- 87)

Yet another collaboration was released in 2017 on Xbox One as Forza combined with huge toy racing company Hot Wheels - they are due to collaborate again in Forza Horizon 5.

9. Forza Horizon 3: Blizzard Mountain (Score- 87)

Fans were taken to a snowing racing world when this expansion game was released back in 2016.

8. Forza Motorsport 6 (Score- 87)

The Xbox One version of the game was released on the Xbox One in 2015 and involved over 450 cars.

7. Forza Horizon 4 (Score- 88)

The PC game released in 2018 was a lot of fun, but not the best of its franchise.

6. Forza Motorsport 2 (Score- 90)

The first to have a score of 90 and highlights how good this game released all the way back in 2007 was.

5. Forza Horizon 3 (Score- 91)

Making the top five, this game was a huge success on Xbox One when it came out in 2016.

4. Forza Motorsport 4 (Score- 91)

This game was a lot of fun back when it was released in 2011 on Xbox 360.

3. Forza Horizon 4 (Score- 92)

This fourth game in the Horizon saga was released on Xbox in 2018.

2. Forza Motorsport (Score- 92)

The first game in the Motorsport set was clearly a huge success and is seen as a classic. It was released all the way back in 2005.

1. Forza Motorsport 3 (Score- 92)

This tops the ranking after coming out on Xbox 360 all the way back in 2009.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News