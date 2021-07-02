Celtic transfer news: Leigh Griffiths future uncertain despite contract extension

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are interested in signing Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian, and Hoops forward Leigh Griffiths could be part of any deal for the striker, the Daily Mail reports.

What's the latest news involving Kevin Nisbet?

The report details that Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou is considering making a move for Nisbet, who recently featured for Scotland in Euro 2020, making three appearances off the bench in the tournament.

How much could Celtic pay for Nisbet?

The report discloses that the Easter Road club are holding out for a fee of over £4m for the striker. Last season the Edinburgh side rejected a bid of £3m from Birmingham City for the attacker (The Scottish Sun). Now that the player has featured for Scotland, Hibernian are holding out for more money for a potential sale.

However, the report states that Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, who is a Hibernian supporter, could be part of any deal which sees Nisbet make the move to Glasgow. Indeed, Hibernian boss Jack Ross admitted in April that he would consider a move for Griffiths if the time was right (Daily Record).

Is Griffiths staying at Celtic?

The news of Griffiths being a part of a potential Nisbet deal comes less than 24 hours after the Hoops striker, who has 22-caps for Scotland but missed out on the Euros, signed a one-year contract extension at Celtic Park - as announced on the club's official website.

Griffiths' contract had been coming to an end, and he could have left the Hoops on a free transfer, but a new agreement was reached.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

Would Celtic be better off with Griffiths or Nisbet next season?

It is easy to see why Celtic are interested in signing Nisbet. He scored 18 goals this season, and was one of the main reasons why Hibernian finished in third place in the Scottish Premiership. The Hoops need to sign another striker just for numbers' sake after Patryk Klimala left to join New York Red Bulls.

There is also doubt over the future of Celtic attacker Odsonne Edouard. He has been linked with a move away from Glasgow, and it was reported last month that Leicester had talks with the Hoops with regard to signing the player (Sky Sports) - as it stands he is still a Celtic player though.

Despite the lack of numbers when it comes to Celtic strikers, including Griffiths as a part of any Nisbet deal would make sense. Nisbet seems to be a player that is on the way up, whilst Griffiths has struggled to match the goal exploits of his first few seasons at Celtic recently.

Indeed, this term Griffiths was limited to only seven goals for the club. If Celtic can replace Griffiths' goals with Nisbet's, then it could prove to be a smart move by the Hoops.

News Now - Sport News