According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United's next priority after signing Jadon Sancho is to secure a new contract for midfield star Bruno Fernandes.

What's the latest transfer news involving Man United?

Man United finally announced the highly anticipated signing of Borussia Dortmund's Sancho, following an intense transfer saga lasting over 12 months.

According to The Guardian, Sancho has agreed a five year deal at Old Trafford, after an initial fee of £73m was settled with the Bundesliga outfit. The offer reportedly includes a further £5m in potential add ons - however they are quite difficult to reach.

What has Romano said about Bruno Fernandes' contract situation?

Romano claims that Man United's next priority after securing Sancho will be to tie down Fernandes to a new contract at Old Trafford.

The journalist suggests that the Red Devils' board have already opened discussions with the Portuguese maestro regarding a fresh deal.

According to Spotrac, Fernandes is only United's seventh highest earner at the club - he takes home £180,000 per week - behind the likes of Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba.

What has Paul Scholes said about Fernandes?

Speaking to Manchester United's official behind the scenes show Tunnel Insider in December, Red Devils icon Paul Scholes waxed lyrical over Fernandes and suggested that the Portuguese star is even better than he was as a player.

“He’s better than me. He’s different to me,” said Scholes. “He scores more goals than me, he creates more goals than me. I’d like to play with him, probably behind him would be alright. But no, he’s been sensational, a big difference."

He added, “I think before he came to the team, United could hardly create a chance with some of the stuff they were playing, but now they look like they can score three, four or five goals every game.”

How did Fernandes perform this season?

Fernandes was typically sublime this season and continued his role as United's leading influence. The Manchester outfit earned a second place Premier League finish and reached the final of the Europa League this term.

According to Transfermarkt, in 58 appearances for the Red Devils the 26-year-old star netted 28 goals and registered 17 assists in the 2020/21 campaign.

WhoScored gave the midfielder a rating of 7.43 for his efforts in the Premier League this season - which ranked him as the fourth best performer in the division.

Fernandes was the focal point of United's side throughout the 2020/21 campaign and he will be hoping that the side can help secure his first piece of silverware at the club next term.

