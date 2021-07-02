Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Over the course of the last week or so, the world has been united in addressing the ineptness of one random woman’s actions.

How could a random person gain access to the very face of one of the world’s most iconic and storied annual sporting events? It’s completely unfathomable.

The spectator had her back turned to the Peloton, holding up a sign and smiling in an apparent bid for a TV appearance and some notoriety. And that she got.

German rider Tony Martin was sent to the ground after he rode through the lady, who was stood a couple of yards in the road, and her homemade cardboard sign.

That started a chain effect, with numerous riders falling, with bikes and bodies piling up. It was one of the worst crashes in the history of the Tour de France.

The incident happened 45 kilometres from the finish of the first stage of the race on Saturday -- from Brest to Landerneau.

The list of injuries really is spectacular in the way that one person somehow could cause so much physical and indeed financial damage.

Riders who trained hard every day for months, just to have their race ruined by a fool seeking their moment in the spotlight.

The spectator in question initially got away and was on the run for a number of days. The Tour de France organisers had originally planned to put a lawsuit against her, saying: "We are suing this woman who behaved so badly.

"We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone."

The 30-year-old French woman was arrested on Wednesday. However, the organisers decided to drop their lawsuit against her.

Spanish racer Marc Soler himself, though, is considering taking legal action against the woman, as he was forced to pull out of the race completely as a result of the fractures to his elbows and wrists sustained in the crash.

