England will go into their Euro 2020 quarter-final clash against Ukraine on Saturday night full of confidence after defeating their old rivals Germany in the Round of 16.

Late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane earned Gareth Southgate’s side a hugely impressive 2-0 victory at Wembley.

This was the first time that England had beaten Germany in the knockout stages of a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup final - and it’s clear how much that result meant to the entire country.

England fans now firmly believe that this is the summer that football finally ‘comes home’, 55 years after Bobby Moore lifted the World Cup at Wembley.

Will England slip up against Ukraine?

However, Saturday could prove to be a more difficult game than some England fans are expecting for several reasons.

First and foremost, England are not playing at Wembley for the first time this tournament.

They play at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and won’t have their passionate supporters cheering them on from the stands.

Secondly, Ukraine are no mugs. Andriy Shevchenko’s men proved that by defeating a tough Sweden side in Glasgow earlier this week.

England will also need to guard against complacency after such an emotional night against the Germans. The game against Ukraine almost has an ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’ feel to it.

England vs Ukraine: Who are the match officials?

England fans are also concerned after seeing the list of confirmed match officials for the game.

Seven of the eight officials on duty for the quarter-final clash are German, including referee Felix Brych.

The only non-German listed for the match is the fourth official: Spain’s Carlos del Cerro Grande.

The assistant referees (Mark Borsch and Stefan Lupp), VAR (Marco Fritz), assistant VAR 1 (Christian Dingert and Christian Gittelmann) and assistant VAR 3 (Bastian Dankert) are all from Germany.

Let’s check out some of the reaction to this announcement on social media…

Who is Felix Brych?

Brych was in charge of the Round of 16 clash between Belgium and Portugal.

He also refereed Finland 0-2 Belgium and Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine in the group stages.

The 45-year-old, who also works as a lawyer, is an extremely experienced match official who took charge of the 2017 Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid.

Former England striker Gary Lineker was quick to allay any fears, tweeting: “Good news. Excellent referee and officials” after seeing the line-up.

But the response from England fans if any of the match officials make a bad call against their national team on Saturday night will be inevitable.

