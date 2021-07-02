The passionate Switzerland supporter who went viral for his reaction to his nation's triumph over France is back in the news once more.

Paul Pogba's stunning long-range strike in the 75th minute of France's last-16 clash with local rivals Switzerland appeared to put the tie firmly to rest.

The Man United star's lengthy celebration suggested that he was sure of the win, and few watching on the TV worldwide would have predicted a Swiss comeback from that moment onwards.

For Lucas Loutenbach, who had travelled to Bucharest to watch Switzerland in action, the prospect of exiting the tournament was all too much.

The anguish was written all over his face and the tears in his eyes showed exactly how distraught he was at the result.

Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Previews "Can England win Euro 2020"?

But the bucket hat-clad supporter became a viral sensation just a few minutes later.

Against all the odds, Switzerland staged a late comeback courtesy of goals from Haris Seferovic and Mario Gavranovic and sent the fans into raptures before eventually going on to win the tie on penalties.

Amidst the scenes inside the stadium, Loutenbach once again made it onto the live broadcast, but this time both his bucket hat and replica shirt had been removed.

Jokes about his resemblance to Harry Potter ensued on social media, but it was the supporters' unadulterated, intense passion that really made him such a sensation.

"I try to never miss a game as much as possible," said Loutenbach to Swiss media outlet Blick after the game.

"But it was logistically almost impossible to make the round trip to Baku-Rome-Baku.

"It's the most beautiful day in the history of Swiss football. Let's not be afraid of these words."

And that was only the beginning of the story.

Loutenbach is now being flown to the quarter-final clash by Swiss Air on a Business Class round trip, which includes tickets for the game this evening.

After Loutenbach tweeted Swiss Air asking how many retweets it would take to get him to St-Petersburg on Friday, the airline responded to inform him that they would make his dream come true.

Loutenbach has since posted updates on his Instagram, confirming that he is indeed going to the game courtesy of Swiss Air.

It really has been a life-changing couple of weeks for one of the biggest viral sensations of Euro 2020.

According to the Daily Mail, there's also talk at the Federal Office of Public Health about him becoming the face of Switzerland's coronavirus vaccination campaign.

Perhaps he'll make his way onto our screens once again tonight.

1 of 15 Which country did Daniel Sturridge score a last minute winner against in Euro 2016? Russia Iceland Slovakia Wales

News Now - Sport News