Metroid Dread: More Details Around Enemy ‘E.M.M.I’ Have Finally Been Revealed

Metroid Dread is set to be released in 2021 and further details have been revealed around an enemy in the game called ‘E.M.M.I’.

The game sees great hero Samus return again in the latest instalment in the franchise, but this time, Samus is fighting on the Planet ZDR.

The exciting game, which is the latest one in the franchise which first started in 1986, will be available on the handheld console Nintendo Switch.

Gaming fans are always curious to know what sort of enemies Samus will face, and it looks like the E.M.M.I will be a very tough opponent.

Nintendo Reveal More About The ‘E.M.M.I’

Developers of the game Nintendo have revealed more about the game in one of their latest blogs, and it revealed some exciting information for fans to take in.

They revealed that the E.M.M.I are stalking Samus in Metroid Dread and also the fact that these aren’t typically an enemy of the bounty hunter.

However, in this latest game, the robots who work for the Galactic Federation see Samus as a huge threat.

What happens if Samus gets caught by the ‘E.M.M.I’?

Gamers need to be very careful as Nintendo reports that if Samus does get caught by this enemy, it will most likely mean death, and gamers will be sent back to a previous checkpoint.

This game seems to be releasing more and more details, and as more information is revealed, the excitement will just keep on building. Be sure to keep an eye out for any future updates.

