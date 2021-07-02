Arsenal: How the Gunners could line up next season with new signing Nikita Parris

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Signed, sealed, delivered – Arsenal have announced the signing of Nikita Parris.

The England international returns to the Women's Super League from Lyon, joining the Gunners for a reported club record transfer fee.

Parris left the WSL in 2019 to join the French giants after spending three years with Manchester City, where she became the league's all-time highest scorer. Since then, a certain Dutch international has bettered her record and the two will be playing alongside each other this coming season.

So with personal accolades to fight for and a WSL title challenge ahead, GiveMeSport Women predicts how Arsenal could set up for the 2021/22 season with Parris in their ranks...

Between Caitlin Foord and Vivianne Miedema, the duo contributed a combined 28 goals and 10 assists for the 2020/21 season. Adding the former WSL highest scorer to that front three would put Arsenal in contention for having the deadliest attack in the league.

Parris is a versatile forward who has played up front as well on the wing. Should Jonas Eidevall opt to change up the formation, she could operate in a striker partnership with Miedema in a 4-4-2, or out wide opposite Foord.

The 27-year-old will link up with England teammates Leah Williamson and Jordan Nobbs, who are both known for their pristine long balls and hunger for joining the attack. Expect to see Parris latching onto some crisp passes from midfield and working her magic in front of goal.

Miedema currently leads the all-time goalscoring tally with 60 goals to her name. Since Parris left the WSL, both the Dutch talisman and Ellen White have leapfrogged her record of 49. The striker has some ground to make up if she wants to take back her crown. Can she take the title from one of the league's best ever forwards and now her new teammate?

